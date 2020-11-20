Left Menu
Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Delhi CM assures associations that markets will not be shut

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met with representatives of market associations on Friday and took note of their grievances.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met with representatives of market associations on Friday and took note of their grievances. During the meeting, he conveyed to members that the Delhi government does not wish to close the markets, which are emerging as the hotspot in the region.

"Met representatives of market associations. I removed their anxieties -- govt does not wish to shut any market. They assured anyone not wearing a mask in the market will be provided free by market asssociation. All shops will also be asked to keep spare masks and hand sanitisers," Kejriwal tweeted. Earlier today, Kejriwal had said market associations can play an important role in the fight against COVID-19.

"Am meeting representatives of market associations today to seek their cooperation to ensure appropriate COVID behaviour at market places. Market associations can play a very important role," Kejriwal tweeted. On Tuesday, the Delhi government informed about the proposal that it has sent to the Centre, saying that if needed, markets flouting safety protocols be closed for a few days.

"Since cases are rising in Delhi, we are sending a general proposal to the Central government, that if required, Delhi Government can implement shutting down those markets for few days, where norms are not being followed and these market places are becoming a local COVID-19 hotspot," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday during a virtual press conference. A total of 7,546 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi on Thursday taking the total count to 5,10,630.

According to the Delhi Health Department, 6,685 people recovered from the coronavirus today and the total recoveries now has gone up to 4,59,368. (ANI)

