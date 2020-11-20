Left Menu
Chidambaram says BJP's performance declined since 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Taking a dig at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the former Union minister P Chidambaram on Friday said even after wining the Bihar Assembly elections, decline in BJP's performance after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections is visible.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 16:39 IST
Congress leader P Chidambaram. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Taking a dig at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the former Union minister P Chidambaram on Friday said even after wining the Bihar Assembly elections, decline in BJP's performance after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections is visible. "Even after the Bihar Assembly elections, the decline in BJP's performance after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections is visible and significant," he tweeted.

"On the contrary, in 2019 the BJP had won 392 segments. As I have pointed out the MGB lost to the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) by a whisker of 0.03 per cent," Chidambaram said in subsequent tweet. On the the issue of Bihar results he further said, "The elections turned on 8 seats. If the Mahagathbandhan had won 8 more seats, the result would have been 118 to 117 (instead of 110 to 125) Significantly, the HAM (Hindustan Awam Morcha) and VIP (Vikassheel Insaan Party) won 8 seats!"

This comes afert the NDA secured a 125-seat majority in the 243-seat strong Bihar Legislative Assembly, of which BJP won on 74 seats, Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) on 43 while eight seats were won by two other NDA constituents. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), on the other hand, emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats while the Congress only won 19 of the 70 seats it had contested on.

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which is part of NDA at the Centre, could win only one seat in the Assembly polls. The only seat won by the LJP was Matihani, where Raj Kumar Singh defeated sitting JD(U) MLA Narendra Kumar Singh alias Bogo Singh by a razor-thin margin of 333 votes. (ANI)

