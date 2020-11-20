Left Menu
Development News Edition

Babul says Constitution has provisions to take care of

Supriyo, while referring to the alleged killing of more than 130 BJP workers in the state in recent time, asked the TMC to mend its ways and desist from "intimidating voters" and claimed that law and order have completely broken down in the state. With the minister's remarks triggering political slugfest, Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, said the party was not in favour of imposing President's rule in the state and added they would defeat the TMC in the coming state polls.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-11-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 19:28 IST
Babul says Constitution has provisions to take care of

Union Minister Babul Supriyo Friday said there are provisions in the Constitution to take care of issues of political violence and "intimidation of voters" in the run-up to the assembly polls in the West Bengal, prompting the ruling TMC to dare BJP to impose President's Rule in the state. Supriyo, while referring to the alleged killing of more than 130 BJP workers in the state in recent time, asked the TMC to mend its ways and desist from "intimidating voters" and claimed that law and order have completely broken down in the state.

With the minister's remarks triggering political slugfest, Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, said the party was not in favour of imposing President's rule in the state and added they would defeat the TMC in the coming state polls. "The TMC should mend its ways. Only a few months are left for the assembly elections. If the TMC members think they can intimidate voters and engage in political violence, then there are provisions in the Constitution to take care of such things," Supriyo told a local news channel.

"If the TMC thinks that there is a weak government at the centre, then they are completely wrong. The BJP doesn't have to do anything, there are medicines prescribed in the constitution to take care of such a violent and anarchic government," the Asansol Lok Sabha member said. Supriyo claimed that the people of the state have made up their mind to vote for the BJP in the assembly elections, which are likely to be held in April-May next year.

"We want the people who voted TMC to power to topple the present government through a democratic process. But, the fact is law and order has completely broken down, and political killings are the order of the day," said Supriyo. Reacting to Supriyo's claim, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said the party is not in favour of imposing President's Rule, but some leaders have been demanding it in the wake of ongoing political violence in the state.

"The way democracy is being killed in the state, and our party workers are being murdered every day in the state. Some of our party leaders have been demanding President's Rule in the state for the sake of free and fair polls. "But, the party has not demanded imposition of Article 356 in the state. We will defeat the TMC in the assembly polls," Ghosh told reporters.

A section of state BJP leaders has also been demanding the imposition of President's rule, citing "breakdown of the rule of law". The TMC said that Supriyo was hinting at imposing of President's rule in the state and dared the saffron party to promulgate Article 356.

"I want to challenge the BJP to impose President's rule in the state. If they have the guts, let them bring it," senior TMC leader and Minister Bratya Basu said. Basu colleague in the party, Sougata Roy said if the BJP is so keen on imposing President's rule, then they should start with Uttar Pradesh.

"If he was hinting at the imposition of Article 356 in Bengal, then he should first talk about the imposition of President's rule in Uttar Pradesh where the rule of law has ceased to exist," Roy, a TMC MP, said. Meanwhile, Congress MP Pradip Bhattacharya added, "If they want to impose President's Rule, then they should impose it first in Uttar Pradesh." Alleging that TMC and BJP are helping each other ahead of 2021 Assembly polls, CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said, "We all know that TMC is going to lose 2021 Assembly polls in Bengal and I think that such comments ahead of the elections are being made to help the TMC. Once again, it was proved that BJP and TMC are helping each other." After having a limited presence in the politically polarised state for decades, the BJP emerged as the main rival of the ruling Trinamool Congress, winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal in the 2019 general election.

With the BJP's strength increasing manifold in the state in the last few years, where it has never been in power, party leaders have exuded confidence that the party will end Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 10-year rule in the assembly elections..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vatican asks Instagram to investigate mysterious papal "like" of model

The Vatican said on Friday that it had asked Instagram to investigate how a like attributed to Pope Francis official account ended up on a photo of a scantily clad Brazilian model. The like was discovered earlier this week by one of the 2.4...

Former Mayor sent to judicial custody in Bengaluru violence case

Congress leader and former Bengaluru Mayor Sampath Raj has been sent to judicial custody by the city civil court here in DJ Halli and KG Halli violence case. Sampath Raj who was earlier arrested in DJ Halli and KG Halli violence incident ca...

Rugby-Wales plan to knock Georgia off stride early

Wales need to put Georgia off their stride early if they are to win their Nations Cup clash on Saturday and end a six test losing streak, said captain Justin Tipuric on the eve of the match at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli. It will be hard gr...

OneWeb emerges from bankruptcy; announces new mgmt with Sunil Mittal as Exec Chairman

Billionaire Sunil Bharti Mittal-run Bharti Group along with the British government on Friday took over as the new owners of broadband satellite communications company OneWeb, which has emerged from bankruptcy and is all set to recommence sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020