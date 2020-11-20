Left Menu
Won't mind alliance with Cong for 2022 Goa polls: NCP leader

If there is respectful seat sharing here too, we don't mind having an alliance with the Congress for the 2022 Assembly polls," he said. The NCP would open a state office on November 22 and also hold a rally in Azad Maidan in Panaji on Monday, he added..

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 20-11-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 19:36 IST
Won't mind alliance with Cong for 2022 Goa polls: NCP leader

The Nationalist Congress Party is open to an alliance with the Congress for the 2022 Goa Assembly polls if seat sharing is "respectful", the former's national spokesperson Narendra Verma said here on Friday. He expressed confidence that the NCP would win more seats than the lone one (Churchill Alemao from Benaulim) which it managed in the 2017 polls.

"We are in alliance with the Congress in Maharashtra. If there is respectful seat sharing here too, we don't mind having an alliance with the Congress for the 2022 Assembly polls," he said.

The NCP would open a state office on November 22 and also hold a rally in Azad Maidan in Panaji on Monday, he added..

