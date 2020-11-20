Left Menu
Development News Edition

LDF to hold protests over 'political use' of central probe agencies to destabilise Left govt in Kerala

Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary A Vijayaraghavan on Friday said the Left Democratic Front (LDF) will hold a series of protests to "expose the central investigation agencies that are being politically used to destabilise the Left government in Kerala."

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 20-11-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 21:21 IST
LDF to hold protests over 'political use' of central probe agencies to destabilise Left govt in Kerala
The Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener A Vijayaraghavan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary A Vijayaraghavan on Friday said the Left Democratic Front (LDF) will hold a series of protests to "expose the central investigation agencies that are being politically used to destabilise the Left government in Kerala." Speaking to media after CPI(M) state secretariat meeting here, Vijayaraghavan alleged that the investigation agencies are attempting to target Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"The Chief Minister had invited the investigation agencies to probe the gold smuggling case in an unbiased manner. But now going by the recent developments, it is evident that these central agencies are being misused to achieve the narrow political goal of overthrowing the Left government," he said. He further alleged that the BJP government in Centre is using Central investigation agencies to target its political opponents.

"There was criticism by the way the tenure of director of Enforcement Directorate (ED) was extended flouting all norms. The agencies like CBI and ED are used by the BJP government at the center to target political opponents," he stated.Vijayaraghavan added that opposition in the state is using Comptroller and Auditor General's report for scuttling Kerala's development projects. "Congress and BJP are hands in glove when it comes to opposing the development works of Left government," he said.

CPI(M) state secretary further said that the upcoming LDF meeting would discuss and chart out various protests against the misuse of investigation agencies in Kerala. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy reports 37,242 new coronavirus cases on Friday, 699 deaths

Italy has registered 37,242 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday, up from 36,176 the day before. The ministry also reported 699 COVID 19-related deaths, up from 653 on Thursday.There were 238...

Ready to defeat terrorism coming from sea, says Indian Navy after PM praise for security forces

By Ajit K Dubey After Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised security forces for thwarting possible terrorist attacks on 2611 anniversary, the Indian Navy on Friday said the force is fully prepared to defeat terrorism emanating from sea.India...

Sterling set for third week of gains on Brexit trade deal hopes

Sterling was on course for its third consecutive week of gains against the dollar on Friday, driven by renewed hopes that Britain and the European Union will reach a trade deal.Britain left the EU in January and is in talks with the bloc on...

Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti 'silent' on security forces killing four terrorists in J-K's Nagrota

Even as security forces achieved a major success ahead of next months District Development Council council elections in Jammu and Kashmir by killing four heavily armed terrorists of Pakistan- based Jaish-e-Mohammed JeM near Nagrota, leaders...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020