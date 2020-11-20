Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam Cong hits out at Himanta for accusing it of pursuing communal agenda

Reacting to senior BJP leader and Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's allegation that Congress is "pursuing a communal" agenda by aligning with Badruddin Ajmal in Assam, Bora told reporters here that Congress was yet to join hands with the All India United Democratic Front though "we are committed to form an alliance". "BJP and AIUDF earlier projected a joint candidate for a Rajya Sabha seat during the Congress rule and also joined hands to form the Nagaon Zilla Parishads", he said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 20-11-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 21:37 IST
Assam Cong hits out at Himanta for accusing it of pursuing communal agenda

Assam Congress president Ripun Bora on Friday said that the party was yet to enter into an alliance with the AIUDF and it was the BJP that had earlier joined hands with the same party (AIUDF) which it now calls communal. Reacting to senior BJP leader and Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's allegation that Congress is "pursuing a communal" agenda by aligning with Badruddin Ajmal in Assam, Bora told reporters here that Congress was yet to join hands with the All India United Democratic Front though "we are committed to form an alliance".

"BJP and AIUDF earlier projected a joint candidate for a Rajya Sabha seat during the Congress rule and also joined hands to form the Nagaon Zilla Parishads", he said. It is true that Congress-AIUDF had also jointly given a candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat and "if the BJP can do so, why not the Congress?," Bora asked.

He further said that it was Sarma who earlier referred to Ajmal as "huzoor" (Sir) and we have video proof of that and now he accuses us of communal agenda. Sarma had on Thursday said that the Congress is playing "dangerous separatist politics" in Kashmir and pursuing "communal agenda" in Assam that threaten the country's unity and integrity.

"The Congress is playing a double game by pandering to the so-called Gupkar gang in Kashmir, which is anti-national with connections with separatists, while pretending to be a national party in Delhi," Sarma had said. In Assam, Congress is supporting AIUDF's "communal agenda" which is extremely dangerous for the social harmony and peace of such a sensitive state, Sarma added.

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee head further said that the media was in a hurry to form the grand alliance "but the elections are still several months away and we will form it on time". The election to the 126-member Assam Assembly is likely in March-April of next year.

Bora also launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal for asking what has the Congress done in the last 60 years and went on to present a list of 15 questions asking why should the people of the state vote for BJP in the next elections. The BJP came to power to protect the "jati (identity), mati (land) and bheti(homeland) of the people of Assam but are now doing exactly the opposite," he said.

"Why should people of Assam vote BJP? For bringing the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) which will destroy the language and culture? For killing the five innocent youths of Assam who protested against the law as it poses a threat to the identity of Assamese people," Bora asked. The Centre has rolled out the red carpet to welcome Bangladeshi Hindus by enacting the CAA.

"Is BJP expecting the vote for withdrawing the Special Status from the state? Will the people of Assam vote for privatisation of the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport and the oil fields in the state", he asked. The Assam PCC president also raised questions on the two defunct paper mills which has been closed for nearly four years.

"The Assam BJP had promised to create 26 lakhs job in the state. How many have they given so far? In fact they are not able to conduct a single recruitment examination in the state without allegations of corruption or scam or question paper leak," Bora said. Bora further alleged that Sonowal has "hoodwinked people by just laying foundation stones for projects and has done nothing for the poor".

"What have you done in your five years? How many Bangladeshi people have you deported? The NRC has been thrown into the dustbin. All the PSUs made by the Congress, now are being sold by the BJP. Read history to know what Congress has done in the last 60 years," Bora said..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopian govt says troops take two towns from Tigray fighters

Government forces captured two towns from rebel forces in Ethiopias northern Tigray region, the government said on Friday, and Tigrayan fighters fired rockets at an airport in a neighbouring region.The rocket attack on Bahir Dar, capital of...

Canada seeing a massive spoke in COVID cases, hospitals could be swamped - PM Trudeau

Canada is seeing a massive spike in COVID-19 cases which could overwhelm the hospital system, an emotional Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday, imploring Canadians to stay home as much as possible. A second wave is ripping across t...

Spl court denies pre-arrest bail to BSP's two ex-lawmakers, three others

An MP-MLA court here on Friday denied anticipatory bail to two former lawmakers and a BSP leader, who feared arrest in a criminal case lodged against them for allegedly using foul language against the minor daughter of a BJP leader in 2016....

Bharti Airtel to acquire 5.2 pc stake in Avaada MHBuldhana for Rs 4.55 cr

Bharti Airtel on Friday said it will acquire 5.2 per cent stake in solar power company Avaada MHBuldhana for Rs 4.55 crore in an all-cash deal. Avaada MHBuldhana Private Limited is a newly-formed company and developing a captive generati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020