Kejriwal urges AAP leaders, workers to visit public places, distribute masks free of cost

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urged AAP leaders and workers to distribute masks free of cost to those not wearing it and described this as the best form of patriotism and service to humanity. He assured that he will ask his followers to not only wear mask themselves but also distribute it to those not wearing it in public places.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 22:39 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urged AAP leaders and workers to distribute masks free of cost to those not wearing it and described this as the best form of patriotism and service to humanity. The AAP national convener also urged other political parties to ask their volunteers to do the same.

"Dear AAP MLAs, MPs, councillors, volunteers. Go to public places n distribute free masks to those not wearing a mask. Today, this is the best deshbhakti n manav sewa. I urge all political parties also to ask their volunteers to do this. Lets join hands to stop spread of corona," he said in a tweet. Kejriwal also tweeted about the help he received from different quarters.

"Just spoke to Sh D B Swami ji of Akshardham temple. They have agreed to combine efforts with Delhi govt by mobilizing their volunteers to help distribute masks at public places. Extremely grateful for their support," Kejriwal tweeted. In another tweet, the chief minister said, "I just spoke to Baba Ji of Radhasoami Satsang Beas on phone. He assured his support in dealing wid corona situation in Delhi. He assured that he will ask his followers to not only wear mask themselves but also distribute it to those not wearing it in public places. Thank you Babaji," he tweeted.

Kejriwal also spoke to Iskon chairman Gopal Krishna Goswami who assured full support in spreading awareness among people about COVID-appropriate behaviour..

