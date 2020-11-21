Left Menu
UP toxic liquor deaths: Priyanka slams Yogi govt, asks why action not taken against liquor mafia

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday attacked the Yogi Adityanath government over deaths due to toxic liquor in Uttar Pradesh and asked why the state dispensation had not acted against the liquor mafia At least five people died and several others were hospitalised after allegedly drinking toxic liquor in a village in Prayagraj on Friday, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 16:47 IST
At least five people died and several others were hospitalised after allegedly drinking toxic liquor in a village in Prayagraj on Friday, police said. "There have been deaths due to toxic liquor in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, Firozabad, Hapur, Mathura, Prayagraj, as well as other places. Earlier, there had been deaths due to toxic liquor in Agra, Bagpat, and Meerut," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi

"What is the reason that apart from a few pretentious steps, the government was unable to take action against the toxic liquor mafia? Who is responsible?" she said, attacking the UP government.

