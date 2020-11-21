Will never join BJP, says TMC MP Sougata Roy

By Syeda Shabana Parveen Amid rising speculation about political leaders leaving their parties to join opposition camps ahead of the Assembly polls in West Bengal, TMC MP Sougata Roy on Saturday said that he firmly stands with his party and will never join BJP.

Roy, while speaking to ANI slammed BJP MP from Barrackpore Arjun Singh as a "third-class" politician and "Bahubali". "This is nothing but a part of BJP's campaign. It is BJP IT Cell Head Amit Malviya's technique to spread a lot of fake news," he added.

BJP MP Arjun Singh on Saturday made a statement that TMC MP Sougata Roy along with five other MPs are going to join BJP. Meanwhile, TMC leader and state minister Suvendu Adhikari's leaving his party is an open question as on various occasions like in Nandigram and Midnapore he has been identified holding public meetings without the party's symbol, flag or banner.

Even the posters of Suvendu Adhikari have surfaced in some districts of the state and now in Kolkata. These posters having Adhikari's picture mention Aamra Suvendu Dada Anugaami (We are Suvendu's brother well-wishers). West Bengal is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in mid-2021. (ANI)