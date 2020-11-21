Left Menu
Owaisi should stop protecting 'anti-nationals', says BJP MP

Reacting to All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi's tweet against the UAPA Act, BJP MP Dharmapuri Aravind said that Owaisi should stop protecting "anti-nationals".

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 21-11-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 17:40 IST
Dharmapuri Aravind, BJP MP speaking to ANI (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Reacting to All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi's tweet against the UAPA Act, BJP MP Dharmapuri Aravind said that Owaisi should stop protecting "anti-nationals". "I saw Owaisi's tweet against UAPA Act, you (Owaisi) should stop protecting anti-nationals firstly, especially in your area. No act in this country that was brought in by PM Modi will punish or create any issue for any innocent in India," said Aravind.

Owaisi on Saturday tweeted that the UAPA is a "draconian law". "Let's be clear, UAPA is a draconian law that's only used to imprison innocent Muslims Dalits and dissenters. For decades 'radicalisation' has been used to torture and stigmatise Muslim and Dalit youth. Hard to believe that this is going to be a genuine "religion-neutral" exercise..." Owaisi had tweeted.

"...considering BJP's Union minister garlanded lynchers & its terrorism-accused MP expressed her devotion to Gandhi's killer," he added. (ANI)

