It's for public to decide whether to say Aadab or Namaste at GHMC office: BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri

It is up to the public whether they want to say "Aadab" or "Namaste" when they go to the GHMC office, said BJP leader and Member of Parliament, Nizamabad, Arvind Dharmapuri on Saturday ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 21-11-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 22:57 IST
BJP Leader and Member of Parliament, Nizamabad, Arvind Dharmapuri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

"It is up to you (people). If you go to the GHMC office, you have to decide whether to do Aadab or join hands and do Namaste. We have to unite and elect a Mayor from among us," said Dharmapuri.

"These elections (GHMC polls) are old city versus the rest of the city. It is 45 seats versus 105 seats. Among 100 persons, 95 persons will vote for Kite. In the remaining 105 seats, we have to stay united and elect a Mayor from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)," he added. (ANI)

