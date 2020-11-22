Left Menu
Development News Edition

Judge throws out Trump bid to stop Pennsylvania vote certification

Pennsylvania officials can certify election results that currently show Democrat Joe Biden winning the state by more than 80,000 votes, a federal judge ruled, dealing President Donald Trump's campaign another blow in its effort to invalidate the election.

PTI | Pennsylvania | Updated: 22-11-2020 05:10 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 05:10 IST
Judge throws out Trump bid to stop Pennsylvania vote certification

Pennsylvania officials can certify election results that currently show Democrat Joe Biden winning the state by more than 80,000 votes, a federal judge ruled, dealing President Donald Trump's campaign another blow in its effort to invalidate the election. US Middle District Judge Matthew Brann in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Saturday turned down the request for an injunction by President Donald Trump's campaign, dealing a sharp blow to the incumbent's hopes of somehow overturning the results of the presidential contest.

Trump had argued that the US Constitution's guarantee of equal protection under the law was violated when Pennsylvania counties took different approaches to notifying voters before the election about technical problems with their submitted mail-in ballots. Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and the seven Biden-majority counties that the campaign sued had argued Trump had previously raised similar claims and lost.

They told Brann the remedy the Trump campaign sought, to throw out millions of votes over alleged isolated issues, was far too extreme, particularly after most of them have been tallied. “There is no justification on any level for the radical disenfranchisement they seek,” Boockvar's lawyers wrote in a brief filed Thursday.

The state's 20 electoral votes would not have been enough on their own to hand Trump a second term. Counties must certify their results to Boockvar by Monday, after which she will make her own certification. Democratic Governor Tom Wolf will notify the winning candidate's electors they should appear to vote in the Capitol on December 14.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Judge dismisses Trump election lawsuit in PennsylvaniaPresident Donald Trump faced a new setback on Saturday in his desperate bid to overturn the U.S. election as a federal judge di...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Ethiopia rejects African mediation, pushes toward rebel-held Tigray capitalThe Ethiopian government rebuffed an African effort to mediate on Saturday, saying its troops had seized another...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Three Swiss team members test positive for COVID-19Three Swiss national team skiers have tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Fridays Alpine Ski World Cup parallel giant slalom com...

U.S. judge dismisses Trump lawsuit challenging Pennsylvania mail-in votes

A federal judge on Saturday dismissed a lawsuit filed by President Donald Trumps campaign that sought to throw out millions of mail-in votes in Pennsylvania, dealing a major blow to Trumps flailing efforts to overturn his Nov. 3 election lo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020