Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP seeks probe into Rajasthan minister's audio clip

In the purported conversation over the phone, Rajasthan Sports Minister Ashok Chandna is allegedly heard using a casteist slur against Congress Raju Gurjar over the ticket for the panchayat polls in Bundi district and dared him to contest the elections.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-11-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 17:31 IST
BJP seeks probe into Rajasthan minister's audio clip

The BJP on Sunday sought an inquiry after an audio clip in which a Rajasthan minister is allegedly heard using a casteist slur against a Congress worker surfaced on social media. In the purported conversation over the phone, Rajasthan Sports Minister Ashok Chandna is allegedly heard using a casteist slur against Congress Raju Gurjar over the ticket for the panchayat polls in Bundi district and dared him to contest the elections. The casteist slur has been made at the end of the conversation. Chandna could not be reached for comments while the opposition BJP has demanded an inquiry into the issue. “An inquiry into the matter should be ordered and if it is the voice of the minister, he should be sacked,” BJP spokesperson Ramlal Sharma said. Congress worker Raju said he was threatened by the minister on November 8 for demanding the ticket for the Panchayat elections. “I had been working for the party for the past 17 years and demanded the ticket for the elections of the panchayat samiti member from Ward No.5 of Nainwa in Bundi. I texted the minister seeking an update on it but he lost his cool. He called back and threatened me,” Gurjar alleged

Gurjar is now contesting the elections as an Independent candidate. The polling in Nainwa will take place on November 27. Chandna represents the Hindoli (Bundi) assembly constituency of Rajasthan.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Sunak: no return to austerity in new spending plan

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said there would be no return to austerity in a spending plan he will announce on Wednesday, even as the coronavirus crisis pushes the countrys debt further above 2 trillion pounds 2.7 trillion.Sunak, wh...

FOCUS-Boeing 737 MAX jets undergo round-the-clock effort to clear inventory

The future of Boeing Cos freshly approved 737 MAX is in the hands of nearly 700 workers toiling behind the gray doors of a three-bay hangar at a desert airport in Washington state.Inside, over an endless 24-hour loop, 737 MAX planes are rol...

Amid travel break, pope cheers Lisbon youth jamboree plans

With no papal travels abroad this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pope Francis is cheering efforts for a youth jamboree, traditionally attended by pontiffs, in Lisbon, Portugal, in 2023. Francis on Sunday presided over a handover ceremon...

BJP seeks probe into Rajasthan minister's audio clip

The BJP on Sunday sought an inquiry after an audio clip in which a Rajasthan minister is allegedly heard using a casteist slur against a Congress worker surfaced on social media. In the purported conversation over the phone, Rajasthan Sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020