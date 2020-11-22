Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala police act amendment against freedom of speech, says Opp; Vijayan defends move

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said his government would consider creative suggestions on the controversial amendment to the police act providing for up to five years imprisonment to those making defamatory social media posts as the opposition termed it as an assault on freedom of speech.

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 22-11-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 19:29 IST
Kerala police act amendment against freedom of speech, says Opp; Vijayan defends move

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said his government would consider creative suggestions on the controversial amendment to the police act providing for up to five years imprisonment to those making defamatory social media posts as the opposition termed it as an assault on freedom of speech. Amid widespread concerns that it was a tacit move to silence critics and the media, Vijayan said the government has the responsibility to uphold the freedom of the press as well as that of the citizens.

Seeking to allay fears, he maintained that the amendment would not hamper the freedom to criticise. "The Government will certainly consider all creative opinions and suggestions that are being aired with regard to this amendment," Vijayan said in a Facebook post.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday signed the Kerala Police Act Amendment ordinance brought by the Left front government envisaging addition of Section 118-A to prevent cyber attacks against women and children. The section stipulates either imprisonment for up to five years or a fine of up to Rs 10,000 or both to those who produce, publish or disseminate content through any means of communication with an intention to intimidate, insult or defame any person through social media.

Defending the move, Vijayan said the government was repeatedly receiving complaints even from prominent public and cultural figures against the wide 'misuse' of social media, especially by certain online channels, he said. "They have brought to the notice of the government instances where inhuman and vile cyber attacks were carried out by some in the guise of journalism and how it even harmed the family lives of many," he said.

The use of personal likes or dislikes, political or non- political interests and so on to unsettle the peaceful atmosphere of families so as to settle scores arising out of revenge cannot be allowed, the chief minister asserted. "Along with ensuring the freedom of press, the government also has the responsibility of upholding a citizens individual freedom and his/her dignity as enshrined in the Constitution. The popular idea that ones freedom ends where the others nose begins needs to be respected," Vijayan said.

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala said the amendment was against the freedom of speech expression which is a constitutional right. "Amendment to Kerala Police Act shows the intolerance of @vijayanpinarayi government over free speech. This amendment is against the freedom of speech expression which is a constitutional right. The new law is a tacit move to silence critics and media. Nothing more, nothing less," the senior Congress leader tweeted.

He said the chief minister was trying to scuttle the voice of the Opposition. BJP state chief K Surendran said the addition of Section 118-A was a move againstthe freedom of expression of the people of the state.

"There is an undeclared emergency in the state," Surendran said at a press meet in Thrissur, questioning the need for the new provision under the guise of countering cyber attacks against women. There were existing laws which needed to be implemented properly to counter such crimes, he said.

Vijayan said in the name of the freedom of press, individual freedom cannot be violated and similarly, in the name of individual freedom, the freedom of the press cannot be violated. Only those who think that it was their freedom to wreak havoc in others lives, can see the new law as an affront on their freedom.

"Everybody has the right to make the strongest criticisms. The new amendment will not hamper that freedom in any way. If seen in a positive light, no one can perceive infringement of freedom in it," Vijayan said. He said a persons respect and dignity were essential in a modern society and has constitutional validation which the government has a responsibility to ensure.

"In general, traditional media functions within these constitutional limits. However, certain online media have scant regard for such constitutional provisions and behave as if anything goes, creating an atmosphere of anarchy," Vijayan said. The opposition parties have alleged that the amendment, cleared by the state cabinet last month, would give more power to the police and also curtail the freedom of the press.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Shanghai's Hulk smashes home late penalty to earn Champions League win

A late penalty from second half substitute Hulk earned Shanghai SIPG a 2-1 win over two-time champions Jeonbuk Motors in Doha on Sunday and maintain the Chinese Super League sides perfect start to the 2020 Asian Champions League.The Brazili...

Erdogan rejects ally's call for release of philanthropist and Kurdish leader

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday dismissed calls from a close ally for the release of a leading Kurdish opposition politician and a philanthropist from jail. Rights activists, Western powers and some opposition parties have all ur...

Hinduja Group favours 26% promoters' stake in pvt bank

IndusInd Bank promoter Hinduja Group will get its wish to raise shareholding in the private bank to 26 per cent if the Reserve Bank of India accepts the report of Internal Working Group IWG on the Review of Extant Ownership Guidelines and C...

World noticing positive changes in Delhi, says CM as national capital features among world's best cities

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the world is noticing the positive changes happening in Delhi and credited the people for the national capital featuring at the 62nd position in the list of the worlds best cities. Deputy Chief ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020