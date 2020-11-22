Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM at G20 calls for reform in multilateral organisations to ensure better global governance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 summit on Sunday reiterated the importance of reforms in multilateral organisations to ensure better global governance for faster post-COVID recovery.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 22:38 IST
PM at G20 calls for reform in multilateral organisations to ensure better global governance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 summit on Sunday reiterated the importance of reforms in multilateral organisations to ensure better global governance for faster post-COVID recovery. In his address on the second and final day of the summit, hosted by Saudi Arabia in the virtual format, Modi also highlighted India's efforts for inclusive development through a participatory approach. "Was honoured to address G20 partners again on the 2nd day of the Virtual Summit hosted by Saudi Arabia," he tweeted.

"Reiterated the importance of reforms in multilateral organizations to ensure better global governance for faster post-COVID recovery," Modi said in a series of tweets on his address at the summit of the world's leading 20 economies. At the summit, he also emphasised that an Aatmanirbhar Bharat will be a strong pillar of a resilient post-COVID world economy and global value chains.

"Underlined India's civilizational commitment to harmony between humanity and nature, and our success in increasing renewable energy and biodiversity," the prime minister said in another tweet..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal cops be kept away from 2021 polls: Vijayvargiya

Alleging the collapse of law and order in TMC-ruled West Bengal, senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday demanded that local police be kept away from the next years assembly elections to ensure that the exercise is conducted in a f...

India to host G20 Summit in 2023: Grouping's declaration

G20 leaders announced on Sunday that India will host the summit of the high-profile grouping in 2023 -- a year later than what was decided earlier. India was earlier slated to host the summit in 2022 with the Osaka declaration of the G20 st...

Rugby-Rampaging Vakatawa powers France to 22-15 win over Scotland

France centre Virimi Vakatawa muscled over the line to break open an absorbing clash which saw his side beat a spirited but ultimately toothless Scotland 22-15 at Murrayfield on Sunday and top Group B of the Nations Cup.The hosts struggled ...

Spain to begin vaccination programme in January, Sanchez says

Spain will begin a comprehensive coronavirus vaccination program in January and expects to have covered a substantial part of the population within three months, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Sunday.He said Spain and Germany were the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020