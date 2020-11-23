Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team
"Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own," Trump campaign lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis said in the statement. "Rudy Giuliani, Joseph diGenova, Victoria Toensing, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis, a truly great team, added to our other wonderful lawyers and representatives," Trump said in the tweet.Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2020 04:33 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 04:33 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump's election campaign issued a statement on Sunday distancing itself from Sidney Powell, a lawyer who made baseless allegations of voter fraud at a campaign press conference on Thursday. "Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own," Trump campaign lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis said in the statement. "She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity."
The announcement came one day after a judge dismissed the campaign's lawsuit seeking to halt President-elect Joe Biden's victory in Pennsylvania, dealing a major blow to Trump's flailing efforts to overturn his Nov. 3 election loss. Powell did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Trump had referred to Powell as one of his lawyers in a Nov. 14 tweet. "Rudy Giuliani, Joseph diGenova, Victoria Toensing, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis, a truly great team, added to our other wonderful lawyers and representatives," Trump said in the tweet.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jenna Ellis
- Joe Biden's
- Sidney Powell
- Rudy Giuliani
- Donald Trump
- Powell
- Ellis
ALSO READ
FACTBOX-Global leaders react to Joe Biden's election win
Global leaders react to Joe Biden's election win
FACTBOX-Global leaders react to Joe Biden's election win
Upward trajectory in India's ties with US to continue under Joe Biden's presidency: Experts
FACTBOX-Global leaders react to Joe Biden's election win