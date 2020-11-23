Tarun Gogoi’s demise marks end of an era: President Ram Nath Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday condoled the demise of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi and said his passing away marks the end of an era. His long tenure in office was a period of epochal change in the state, the president said.
Gogoi died in Guwahati on Monday while undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications. He was 84. "Extremely sad to know of the demise of Shri Tarun Gogoi, former Chief Minister of Assam. The country has lost a veteran leader with rich political and administrative experience. His long tenure in office was a period of epochal change in Assam," Kovind tweeted.
He will always be remembered for the development of Assam and especially towards his efforts to improve law and order and fighting insurgency in the state, he said in another tweet. "His passing away marks the end of an era. In this hour of grief, condolences to his family, friends and supporters,” the president said..
