BJP expels former Saharanpur chief from party

The Uttar Pradesh BJP on Monday expelled its former Saharanpur district chief Manveer Pundir for filing nominations as an independent against the party’s candidate in the state Legislative Council polls from Meerut's graduate constituency. Uttar Pradesh BJP’s general secretary JPS Rathore said Pundir is contesting against the party’s official candidate Dinesh Goyal.

BJP expels former Saharanpur chief from party

The Uttar Pradesh BJP on Monday expelled its former Saharanpur district chief Manveer Pundir for filing nominations as an independent against the party’s candidate in the state Legislative Council polls from Meerut's graduate constituency. The expulsion is for a period of six years, a statement issued by the party said. Uttar Pradesh BJP’s general secretary JPS Rathore said Pundir is contesting against the party’s official candidate Dinesh Goyal. The act of Pundir amounts to indiscipline and on the directions of UP BJP chief Swantantradev Singh, Pundir has been expelled, he said. Voting for the election will be held on December 1 and the counting will take place on December 3. A graduate constituency is one in which only graduates from any recognised Indian university, or those with an equivalent qualification, can vote.

