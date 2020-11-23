Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain must rebuild economy with an eye on debt levels, UK's Labour says

Anneliese Dodds, who would be set to become finance minister if Labour were to get into power, acknowledged her own party needed to rebuild trust on the economy but accused Sunak of wasting taxpayers' money during the pandemic response, and cautioned that the deficit would still need to be addressed. "While we may be currently in a situation where there are low interest rates, of course that may not continue forever.

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 21:13 IST
Britain must rebuild economy with an eye on debt levels, UK's Labour says

Britain must rebuild its economy after the COVID-19 pandemic with one eye on rising deficit and debt levels, the opposition Labour Party's finance policy chief said on Monday, criticising the government response to the crisis as wasteful and divisive. Conservative finance minister Rishi Sunak has promised there will be no return to austerity in a spending plan he is due to announce on Wednesday.

But his speech is likely to be overshadowed by official forecasts showing soaring national debt levels caused by the pandemic that has forced large sectors of the economy and millions of jobs onto taxpayer-funded life support. Anneliese Dodds, who would be set to become finance minister if Labour were to get into power, acknowledged her own party needed to rebuild trust on the economy but accused Sunak of wasting taxpayers' money during the pandemic response, and cautioned that the deficit would still need to be addressed.

"While we may be currently in a situation where there are low interest rates, of course that may not continue forever. We don't know what kind of economic circumstances are likely to be facing the country in the medium to long term," Dodds told a Reuters Newsmaker event. "The critical thing right now ..is to ensure that we have that economic capacity being built back up again, that we don't see more jobs being lost, more businesses going to the wall, more reductions in consumer confidence and investor confidence - we've really got to stem that negative tide."

Dodds, a 42-year-old Scot and a former academic, is an important part of Labour leader Keir Starmer's drive to rebrand the party following the departure of hard-left leader Jeremy Corbyn, under whom Labour lost two elections and made big-spending promises. "Labour's lost a number of general elections," she said. "We have to change, we know that, we know that we need to rebuild trust with the public especially around economic issues."

Sunak's popularity soared when the government was spending heavily to prop up the economy, but faces questions over how wisely that money has been used and how it will be repaid. Dodds declined to commit to specific deficit or debt levels she would target, and did not set out how the deficit could be reduced, but said the government needed to save the economy first and must avoid moving too quickly raising taxes.

"It's imperative for governments not to be focused on taxation but actually on preserving the tax base, I want to make that very, very clear," she said. "Into the longer term, we do need to have a more progressive tax system."

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Engineering entrance JEE-Main likely to be pushed to February, say officials

The Joint Entrance Exam JEE-Main for admission to engineering colleges across the country is likely to be held in February instead of January, according to officials. Rising number of COVID-19 cases and engineering admission for this year s...

England gets new set of restrictions for end of COVID lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out new measures on Monday to replace a COVID-19 lockdown in England from Dec. 2, reinforcing a previous regional approach to try to reopen businesses where infection rates are lower. Just over two w...

Biden names 2 aides to legislative affairs team

President-elect Joe Biden has named two longtime Capitol Hill aides to his legislative affairs team. Reema Dodin and Shuwanza Goff will serve as deputy directors of the White House Office of Legislative Affairs.Dodin has been working on the...

351 new COVID cases, 12 deaths in J&K

There were 351 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the tally to 1.07 lakh and the toll to 1,641 on Monday, officials said. The number of active cases is 5,431, while 99,827 people have recovered so far, the offi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020