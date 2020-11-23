Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP National Gen Sec meets Yediyurappa, ministry expansion/reshuffle reportedly discussed

The meeting assumes significance as Yediyurappa on Friday had said that he was expecting a communication from BJP national President J P Nadda on the cabinet exercise in two days and that arrangments would be made in three-four days for the swearing in of new ministers. BJP state President Nalin Kumar Kateel too met the Chief Minister after Santosh did and held discussions.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-11-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 23:10 IST
BJP National Gen Sec meets Yediyurappa, ministry expansion/reshuffle reportedly discussed

BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh on Monday met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and reportedly discussed the long awaited Ministry expansion or reshuffle exercise. Santosh met the Chief Minister at his official residence and the meeting lasted for about 15-20 minutes, official sources said.

Both leaders are said to have discussed the expansion or reshuffle of the state cabinet, they said. The meeting assumes significance as Yediyurappa on Friday had said that he was expecting a communication from BJP national President J P Nadda on the cabinet exercise in two days and that arrangments would be made in three-four days for the swearing in of new ministers.

BJP state President Nalin Kumar Kateel too met the Chief Minister after Santosh did and held discussions. Though it is not clear what actually transpired at these meetings, party sources said that it was most likely about the cabinet exercise.

Earlier in the day, Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, along with BJP MLC C P Yogeshwar, met Santosh. Jarkiholi reportedly lobbied for a ministerial berth to Yogeshwar and Congress-JD(S) rebels who joined BJP along with him (Jarkiholi) last year and helped the party come to power.

Yogeshwar was said to be instrumental in managing rebel MLAs during their stay in Mumbai ahead of the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government last year. Yediyurappa had met Nadda in New Delhi last week to discuss expansion or reshuffle of his cabinet, but was asked to wait for clearance from the central leadership to go ahead with the process.

Political activities have intensified within the ruling BJP camp after Yediyurappa on November 10 soon after the party's victory in bypolls to two assembly constituencies, indicated that cabinet reshuffle was on the cards. He had then hinted about a reshuffle by dropping or inducting some Ministers, in consultation with the high command.

The cabinet expansion or reshuffle is expected to be a tightrope walk for Yediyurappa, considering that there are too many aspirants. While several of the old guard like Katti are waiting for a chance to be inducted into the Ministry,Congress-JD(S) rebels like A H Vishwanath, R Shankar and M T B Nagaraj, who helped BJP to come to power and are now party MLCs, are also aspiring for slots.

As per the agreement, Yediyurappa will have to keep space for Munirathna, following his win from Rajarajeshwari Nagar seat in the November 3 bypoll and also for Pratap Gowda Patil, who needs to win the Maski bypoll that is yet to be announced. The cabinet currently has 27 members and seven berths are still vacant.

There has also been intense speculation in some quarters that the BJP high command is mulling leadership change in Karnataka in the coming days, considering Yediyurappa's age (77 years), though the party's state unit had earlier rejected such reports..

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NFL-Ravens report multiple COVID-19 cases, close practice facility

The Baltimore Ravens on Monday said multiple members of their organization had tested positive for COVID-19 and were self-isolating and as a result the team was closing its practice facility. We have started the process of contact tracing, ...

Spain to make coronavirus vaccination optional, sources say

Spain is unlikely to make vaccination against the coronavirus compulsory, at least initially, health ministry sources said on Monday. Under Spanish law, vaccination is voluntary, although in some cases, such as an epidemic, the government c...

1 hurt as building collapses in Kanpur, rescue operation on

At least one person was seriously injured when a three-storey dilapidated residential building collapsed in a congested area here on Monday night, police said. Panic gripped Coolie Bazar area at Badshahi Naka after rumours that several peop...

Central Vista redevelopment: Govt complexes on KG Marg, Africa Avenue likely to completed by March

The Central Public Works Department CPWD on Monday said that two government office complexes on Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue are expected to be ready by March next year in order to shift offices from the Central Vista. This comes ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020