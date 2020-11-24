Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden to choose ex-Fed chair Yellen as first woman Treasury secretary, allies say

Yellen, reached by phone, also declined to comment. Yellen, 74, would be the first woman to head the Treasury and Biden's choice represents a move to go with an experienced policymaker respected by Congress, international finance officials, progressives and business interests alike.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-11-2020 02:28 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 02:26 IST
Biden to choose ex-Fed chair Yellen as first woman Treasury secretary, allies say
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is expected to tap former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as U.S. Treasury Secretary, according to two Democratic allies. A spokesman for Biden's campaign declined to comment. Yellen, reached by phone, also declined to comment.

Yellen, 74, would be the first woman to head the Treasury and Biden's choice represents a move to go with an experienced policymaker respected by Congress, international finance officials, progressives and business interests alike. The Wall Street Journal earlier on Monday reported that Biden planned to tap Yellen.

Yellen has called for increased government spending to boost the U.S. economy out of a deep recession brought on by the coronavirus and has frequently cited growing economic inequality in the United States as a threat to America's values and its future. At Treasury, she would have a major role in influencing U.S. fiscal and tax policy, tools she did not have at the Fed, which she chaired from 2014 to 2018. She was vice chair from 2010 to 2014.

The daughter of a family doctor and elementary school teacher in Brooklyn, Yellen earned a doctorate in economics from Yale and has taught economics at the University of California, Berkeley, Harvard University and the London School of Economics (LSE).

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IIF banking group chief calls Yellen 'extraordinary choice' for U.S. Treasury

The Institute of International Finance global group of banks and financial institutions on Monday welcomed reports that President-elect Joe Biden would tap former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as U.S. Treasury Secretary.Janet Yellen is...

EXPLAINER-In Biden's foreign policy duo, he has a team - but not of rivals

A team of rivals it is not.Two of the top national security officials httpswww.reuters.comarticleus-usa-electionbiden-names-team-to-steer-u-s-foreign-policy-in-post-trump-era-idUSKBN2830EB President-elect Joe Biden named on Monday, Antony B...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Vaccine news boosts commodities, EM assets; stocks cheer Yellen news

Stocks brushed up against last weeks record on Monday and an index of commodity prices closed at its highest since March as more vaccine news gave investors hope economic activity could resume globally at a faster clip than many feared.Astr...

Biden taps ex-Fed chair Yellen to lead treasury

President-elect Joe Biden has chosen former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen to serve as treasury secretary, a pivotal role in which she would help shape and direct his economic policies, according to a person familiar with the transition...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020