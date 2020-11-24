Amarinder skips PM's meet on COVID-19 due to bad health

Amarinder skips PM's meet on COVID-19 due to bad healthPTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-11-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 20:21 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh could not attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with chief ministers and other representatives from states and union territories to review the pandemic situation Tuesday because he was not well
He was tested for COVID-19 and the report came out negative, his media advisor said
"Punjab CM @capt_amarinder couldn't attend PM @narendramodi's Covid vaccination distribution meet today as he was feeling under weather for the last couple of days. On doctor's advice he underwent #Covid test & his report has tested negative for coronavirus," the media advisor tweeted.
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- Modi
- Amarinder Singh
- Narendra
ALSO READ
Harish Rawat slams Centre for not resuming goods trains in Punjab
Industries suffer Rs 22,000 crore loss due to suspension of goods trains: Punjab minister
Punjab CM allows green firecrackers for 2 hrs on Diwali, Gurpurab
62 pc of new COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours are from Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Punjab: Health Ministry.
Suspension of trains: SAD asks Punjab govt, Centre to hold talks