Spain's PM sees EU deal to unblock budget, recovery funds by year-end

Spain's PM sees EU deal to unblock budget, recovery funds by year-endReuters | Madrid | Updated: 24-11-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 22:13 IST
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday he was confident the European Union would find a solution by year-end to overcome opposition from Hungary and Poland to the adoption of the 2021-2027 budget and recovery package.
"I see no other option ... I am confident we will reach an agreement before the end of the year," he told a video conference on foreign policy.
