Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain's PM sides with Germany over importance of U.S. security role

"I would say I am more with the German vision of international relations," Sanchez said during a video conference on foreign policy held by the Krober Foundation when asked whether he backed the German or French stance. German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer last week rejected French President Emmanuel Macron's call for an independent European defence strategy, saying Europe would continue to rely on the United States and the NATO military alliance for security for decades to come.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 24-11-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 23:40 IST
Spain's PM sides with Germany over importance of U.S. security role

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Tuesday backed Germany's view that Europe would not be able to provide for its own security without U.S. and NATO help, distancing him from a call by France for an independent European defence strategy. "I would say I am more with the German vision of international relations," Sanchez said during a video conference on foreign policy held by the Krober Foundation when asked whether he backed the German or French stance.

German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer last week rejected French President Emmanuel Macron's call for an independent European defence strategy, saying Europe would continue to rely on the United States and the NATO military alliance for security for decades to come. Sanchez said both the European Union and the United States were stronger together, and the election of Joe Biden as the next U.S. president was a positive development for their relationship.

"We have a great opportunity after the U.S. elections to reestablish a positive agenda with the United States," he said. Sanchez also said he was confident the EU would by the end of the year find a solution to overcome opposition from Hungary and Poland and secure the adoption of the bloc's 2021-2027 budget and its coronavirus crisis economic recovery package.

"I see no other option ... I am confident we will reach an agreement before the end of the year," he said.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No 'greater international embarrassment' than Delhi riots during Trump's visit, police alleges

There could not have been a greater international embarrassment for the Indian government than to have communal riots raging in the national capital during US President Donald Trumps visit in February, police said in its supplementary charg...

WRAPUP 5-Tigrayans accused of massacre in Ethiopia war, both sides claim advances

Ethiopias state-appointed rights watchdog accused a Tigrayan youth group on Tuesday of killing hundreds of civilians as federal and local forces both claimed advances in a three-week war in the countrys mountainous north.Prime Minister Abiy...

Delhi riots: Umar Khalid's act of leaving city 'perfect alibi', police allege in charge sheet

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid was clear that that when Delhi will be thrown to fire, he shall be keeping a safe distance to create the perfect alibi if the conspiracy gets exposed, police have alleged in their supplementary charge s...

Biden says U.S. 'ready to lead' again on global stage

President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States will be ready to lead again on the global stage after he succeeds President Donald Trump in January, pledging to work together with Washingtons allies abroad. Introducing his new f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020