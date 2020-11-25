Left Menu
Development News Edition

China formin to meet Japan's Suga; Beijing's first high-level contact with new PM

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will meet Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday, marking Beijing's first high-level contact with Japan's new leader. Wang met his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi on Tuesday where they agreed to cooperate on trade and fighting the coronavirus, but maintained their stances on territorial disputes, leaving a security concern unresolved.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2020 08:45 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 08:45 IST
China formin to meet Japan's Suga; Beijing's first high-level contact with new PM

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will meet Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday, marking Beijing's first high-level contact with Japan's new leader.

Wang met his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi on Tuesday where they agreed to cooperate on trade and fighting the coronavirus, but maintained their stances on territorial disputes, leaving a security concern unresolved. Japan and China agreed to resume coronavirus-hit business travel this month and to continue talks on disputed isles in the East China Sea.

The two did not discuss Chinese President Xi Jinping's delayed visit to Tokyo, Japanese media reported. The two-day visit by China's foreign minister comes amid growing concerns over Beijing's assertiveness in the region.

While Japan's security strategy is grounded on its alliance with the United States, it has also pursued economic interests through trade with China, its top trading partner. On Wednesday morning, Japan's chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato met Wang for 30 minutes.

Kato told Wang that Japan's stance to value its relations with China had not changed under the Suga administration, which aimed to "build a stable Japan-China relationship,", he said at a regular briefing. But he reiterated concerns over China's continuing activity in East China Sea and expressed a worry about political developments in Hong Kong.

The two countries are engaged in various issues as neighbours, but these matters should be handled with mutual respect, Wang told reporters after the meeting with Kato, according to Jiji. Wang will later make a courtesy call on Japan's prime minister, who has so far sought to balance Japan's deep economic reliance on China with security concerns, including Beijing's claims over the disputed isles that are controlled by Japan.

While Suga has steered clear of the harsh anti-China rhetoric used by Japan's ally the United States, he has moved to counter its influence by deepening ties with Australia and choosing Vietnam and Indonesia for his first overseas trip. Japan's government has complained of China's "relentless" intrusions in waters around the islets claimed by both nations.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No. of active COVID-19 cases in India stands at 4,44,746, while 86,42,771 people have recovered from disease so far: Health ministry.

No. of active COVID-19&#160;cases&#160;in India stands at 4,44,746, while 86,42,771 people have recovered from disease so far Health ministry....

China weighs legal steps against 'diehard' supporters of Taiwan independence

China is considering drawing up a blacklist of diehard supporters of Taiwans independence, the government said on Wednesday, which may see Beijing try to take legal steps against democratically-elected President Tsai Ing-wen. Taiwan condemn...

Rebel Wilson concludes 'Year of Health' at medical wellness, detox centre

Australian actor Rebel Wilson is closing out her Year of Health where it started -- at a luxury medical detox and wellness centre in Australia. According to Fox News, the 40-year-old star began 2020 with a stay at VivaMayr, where she vowed ...

President Kovind condoles Patel's demise, says his amiability won him friends across party lines

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said he was distressed to know of the demise of veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel, whose amiability won him friends across party linesPatel, 71, died in a Gurugram hospital on Wednesday due to multi-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020