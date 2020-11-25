Left Menu
One of the staunchest pillars of the Congress: Party mourns for Ahmed Patel

P Chidambaran, Digvijaya Singh, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Manish Tiwari among several Congress leaders condoled the death of veteran party leader Ahmed Patel who passed away at the wee hours of Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi/Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 25-11-2020 08:54 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 08:54 IST
Congress leader Ahmed Patel (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

P Chidambaran, Digvijaya Singh, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Manish Tiwari among several Congress leaders condoled the death of veteran party leader Ahmed Patel who passed away at the wee hours of Wednesday. "Deeply shocked and saddened to learn that my dear friend Ahmed Patel passed away in the early hours of today. He was a friend in the truest sense, loyal to the party and his colleagues, always willing to help and always there when one needed him. Whence do we find another like him," Chidambaram said, adding he was secular to his core and, despite the majoritarian assault on his community.

"He refused to yield and fought bravely till the end to uphold the fundamental principles of our constitution. For two decades, he was one of the staunchest pillars of the Congress party and a trusted counsellor. He will be profoundly missed," he added. Manish Tiwari tweeted: "I first met @ahmedpatel in May of 1984. He & Oscar Fernandes were Joint Secy's in AICC & used to sit towards rear of the building. A bond evolved over the years. 36 years later I never ever thought I would have to Tweet my condolences. He was a noble soul. RIP Sir @mfaisalpatel."

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh called Patel the "medicine of every political disease". "Ahmed Patel is no more. An integral friend and reliable companion has gone. We both stayed together since 1977. He reached the Lok Sabha, I the Vidhan Sabha. For all Congressmen, he was the medicine of every political disease. Soft-spoken, tactful and always smiling was his identity," Singh said in a tweet.

In another tweet, Singh said that Patel's contribution will never be forgotten by the Congress party. "No matter how angry one goes to him, he had this ability to send one after satisfaction. Away from the media, but involved in every decision of the Congress. It could be learned from him, how to say bitter words in good taste. The Congress party can never forget his contribution. Ahmad bhai be immortal," he said.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi asked everyone to remain vigilant as COVID is claiming precious lives. "#Covid has been victorious qua two young #congressmen who were cong secretaries around same time &came to #rajivgandhi notice & later his inner circle in the 80s : #TarunGogoi & #AhmedPatel COVID is claiming precious lives right, left ¢re. Initial vigilance is paramount," he tweeted.

Senior Congress leader Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for the COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of Wednesday. He was 71. Patel, also the Treasurer of the Indian National Congress, had tested positive for the COVID-19 on October 1 and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on November 15. (ANI)

Videos

