Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ahmed Patel's role in strengthening Congress would always be remembered: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his condolences over the demise of veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel in the wee hours of Wednesday. The Prime Minister said that Patel's role in strengthening the Congress party would always be remembered.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 08:54 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 08:54 IST
Ahmed Patel's role in strengthening Congress would always be remembered: PM Modi
Veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his condolences over the demise of veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel in the wee hours of Wednesday. The Prime Minister said that Patel's role in strengthening the Congress party would always be remembered. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said that he has spoken to Patel's son Faisal and expressed condolences.

"Saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel Ji. He spent years in public life, serving society. Known for his sharp mind, his role in strengthening the Congress Party would always be remembered. Spoke to his son Faisal and expressed condolences. May Ahmed Bhai's soul rest in peace," PM Modi tweeted. Senior Congress leader Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for the COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of Wednesday, his son Faisal confirmed.

In a tweet, Faisal said that the Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat died at 3.30 am on Wednesday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No. of active COVID-19 cases in India stands at 4,44,746, while 86,42,771 people have recovered from disease so far: Health ministry.

No. of active COVID-19&#160;cases&#160;in India stands at 4,44,746, while 86,42,771 people have recovered from disease so far Health ministry....

China weighs legal steps against 'diehard' supporters of Taiwan independence

China is considering drawing up a blacklist of diehard supporters of Taiwans independence, the government said on Wednesday, which may see Beijing try to take legal steps against democratically-elected President Tsai Ing-wen. Taiwan condemn...

Rebel Wilson concludes 'Year of Health' at medical wellness, detox centre

Australian actor Rebel Wilson is closing out her Year of Health where it started -- at a luxury medical detox and wellness centre in Australia. According to Fox News, the 40-year-old star began 2020 with a stay at VivaMayr, where she vowed ...

President Kovind condoles Patel's demise, says his amiability won him friends across party lines

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said he was distressed to know of the demise of veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel, whose amiability won him friends across party linesPatel, 71, died in a Gurugram hospital on Wednesday due to multi-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020