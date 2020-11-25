Pondy CM condoles death of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel
Puducherry Chief Minister VNarayanasamy condoled the demise of senior Congress leaderAhmed Patel on Wednesday In his condolence message, the Chief Minister said,"Ahmed Patel was the pillar of the Congress party. It is ahuge loss for the party and Congress leadership. No one canfill the void." "I have lost my brother.PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 25-11-2020 09:33 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 09:33 IST
Puducherry Chief Minister VNarayanasamy condoled the demise of senior Congress leaderAhmed Patel on Wednesday
In his condolence message, the Chief Minister said,"Ahmed Patel was the pillar of the Congress party. It is ahuge loss for the party and Congress leadership. No one canfill the void." "I have lost my brother. The services of Ahmed Patel willalways remain and may his soul rest in peace," he said
Patel (71) died early on Wednesday at a Delhi hospitaldue to multiple organ failure more than a month after hetested positive for COVID-19.
- READ MORE ON:
- VNarayanasamy
- Ahmed Patel
- Patel
- said
- "Ahmed Patel
ALSO READ
Senior Cong leader Ahmed Patel in ICU weeks after contracting COVID-19
Senior Cong leader Ahmed Patel in ICU weeks after contracting COVID-19
Ahmed Patel stable, 'significantly better' than at time of hospitalisation, says daughter
'Have lost an irreplaceable comrade': Sonia Gandhi on Ahmed Patel's demise
Ahmed Patel was a tremendous asset for Congress: Rahul Gandhi pays tribute