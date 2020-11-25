Pondy CM condoles death of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel

Puducherry Chief Minister VNarayanasamy condoled the demise of senior Congress leaderAhmed Patel on Wednesday

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister said,"Ahmed Patel was the pillar of the Congress party. It is ahuge loss for the party and Congress leadership. No one canfill the void." "I have lost my brother. The services of Ahmed Patel willalways remain and may his soul rest in peace," he said

Patel (71) died early on Wednesday at a Delhi hospitaldue to multiple organ failure more than a month after hetested positive for COVID-19.