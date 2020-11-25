Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lost most reliable friend: Digvijaya on Ahmed Patel's death

Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the death of senior party colleague Ahmed Patel and said he has lost a "close and most reliable friend".

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 25-11-2020 09:55 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 09:55 IST
Lost most reliable friend: Digvijaya on Ahmed Patel's death

Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the death of senior party colleague Ahmed Patel and said he has lost a "close and most reliable friend". Singh, the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, in a series of tweets remembered Patel as a well-behaved, smiling and soft-spoken person and said the Congress party can never forget his contribution.

Patel (71), the party's top strategist, died in a Gurugram hospital on Wednesday due to multi-organ failure. He was suffering from complications related to COVID-19. He was one of the closest aides of party president Sonia Gandhi and her political secretary for a long time.

"Ahmed Patel is no more. A close and most reliable friend has gone. We were together since 1977, he entered the Lok Sabha while I reached the Vidhan Sabha. For all Congressmen, he always had a medicine for all political ailments," Digvijaya Singh said in a tweet in Hindi. "He was a well behaved man, soft-spoken and always smiling was his trademark," he added.

Singh further said, "Patel had the capacity to satisfy any person howsoever angry he may be. Away from the media, but involved in all decisions of the Congress." "One could learn from his ability to speak bitter things in a very sweet manner. Congress party can never forget his contribution," Singh said in another tweet. He also described Patel "as a very religious person".

"Wherever he may be, he never forgot to offer namaz. Today is Ekadashi, which is a very important day in Sanatan Dharam. May Allah give him a place in Jannat," he said.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Future of digital payments - What's next for India's Digital Space: Lyra Network

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 25, 2020 PRNewswire -- In Indias journey towards becoming a cashless economy, two words and their impact played a significant role, demonetization and COVID-19. One laid out the foundation of digital payments and another...

Hindu woman from Pak reunited with Indian family after being stranded in neighbouring country for 10 months

A Hindu refugee from Pakistan was reunited with her family in India on Tuesday after being stranded in the neighbouring country for 10 months. Janta Mali, who has applied for Indian citizenship, had gone to visit her ailing mother in Pakist...

Hon'ble Education Minister, Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' launches various initiatives of Sri Aurobindo Society and HDFC Bank

Honours efforts of Education Officers and Teachers during pandemic NEW DELHI, Nov. 25, 2020 PRNewswire -- Sri Aurobindo Society organised a virtual National Conference- Empowering Through Zero- Shunya Se Sashaktikaran chaired by Honble Edu...

Poco M3 launched; first sale on November 27

HIGHLIGHTFHD display48MP triple rear cameraSnapdragon 6626,000mAh batteryThe Poco M3 has been launched as the companys latest budget-friendly M-series smartphone.The device will go on sale on November 27 i.e. Black Friday and is priced at U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020