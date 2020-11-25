Left Menu
Development News Edition

MVA has lost 'guiding light': Uddhav on Ahmed Patel's death

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday condoled the demise of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, lauding him as a "guiding light" and hailing his contribution towards the Congress.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2020 11:33 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 11:33 IST
MVA has lost 'guiding light': Uddhav on Ahmed Patel's death

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday condoled the demise of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, lauding him as a "guiding light" and hailing his contribution towards the Congress. Thackeray said Patel played a prominent role in the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, which came to power in Maharashtra last year.

Patel, who served as the Congress's backroom strategist for years, died at a Gurugram hospital in the early hours of Wednesday. He was suffering from complications related to COVID-19. Thackeray in a statement said, "The Congress party has lost its Chanakya in Patel's demise, while the MVA government has lost a guiding light." "I got help from his experience and guidance when the MVA government was formed," the chief minister said.

Ahmed Patel was active not only on the political front but was also involved in several social activities, he added. Pawar said he was deeply saddened to know about the demise of veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel.

"His contributions to the Congress party will always be remembered. My sincere condolences to the members of his family," he said. Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari also expressed grief on Patel's demise.

"Saddened to hear about the demise of veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel Ji. My sincere condolences to the departed soul. I pray for strength to his family members and supporters in this moment of grief. Om Shanti," Gadkari tweeted. Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat and senior party leader Ashok Chavan also paid tributes to Patel, saying the party had lost an experienced, committed and loyal leader as well as a skilled organiser.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

The Himalaya Drug Company Introduces Q-DEE Range of Mouth Dissolving Tablets for Immunity and Cramps

- On-the-go tablets for quick relief, dissolves within 180 seconds BENGALURU, India, Nov. 25, 2020 PRNewswire -- The Himalaya Drug Company, one of Indias leading wellness brands, announces the launch of Q-DEE Mouth Dissolving Tablets Q-DE...

BJP MLA Vijay Kumar Sinha elected Speaker of Bihar assembly by majority vote.

BJP MLA Vijay Kumar Sinha elected Speaker of Bihar assembly by majority vote....

Citing court orders on firecrackers and NJAC, VP says concerns have been raised that they are entering domains of legislative, executive.

Citing court orders on firecrackers and NJAC, VP says concerns have been raised that they are entering domains of legislative, executive....

UAE halts new visas to citizens of 13 mostly Muslim states - document

The United Arab Emirates has stopped issuing new visas to citizens of 13 mostly Muslim-majority countries, including Iran, Syria and Somalia, according to a document issued by a state-owned business park.The document, which was sent to comp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020