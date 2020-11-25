Bengal has turned into second Kashmir: BJP state chief

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday said the state has turned into "second Kashmir" as terrorists are being arrested every day and illegal bomb-making factories are being unearthed every next day. The ruling TMC slammed Ghosh for his comments and asked him to direct his attention to BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, where the "rule of law has ceased to exist".

"West Bengal has turned into second Kashmir. Everyday terrorists are being arrested and illegal bomb-making factories are being unearthed every next day. The only factory that is working here is the bomb-making factory," Ghosh said while addressing a 'Cha-Chakra' (chat over a cup of tea) programme in Birbhum district. His comments drew sharp reactions from the Trinamool Congress, which accused Ghosh of trying to malign the state's image.

"Dilip Ghosh in collusion with outsiders is trying to malign West Bengal's image. Before commenting on the situation in the state, he should direct his attention to BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, where the rule of law has ceased to exist," senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said..