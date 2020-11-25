Cong leaders in U'khand condole Ahmed Patel's death

Congress leaders in Uttarakhand on Wednesday expressed grief at the untimely demise of senior party leader Ahmed Patel, describing it as an "irreparable loss" for the party. Pradesh Congress president Pritam Singh said Patel was the party's "trouble shooter who had a solution for every problem".

"It is an irreparable loss for the party and national politics," Singh said. Expressing grief at Patel's untimely demise, former chief minister and AICC general secretary Harish Rawat said, "We all confided in him and turned to him for advice. It is a huge loss." Patel, 71, the quintessential backroom strategist for the Congress, died at a Gurgaon hospital in the early hours of Wednesday due to multiple organ failure more than a month after he tested positive for COVID-19.