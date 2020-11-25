Left Menu
BJP trying to divide India by making provocative statements: Congress leader Hanumantha Rao

Reacting to Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's statement that he would call for surgical strikes on the old city of Hyderabad, Telangana Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao, on Wednesday said that BJP is trying to gain Hindu votes by making such provocative statements.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 25-11-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 18:44 IST
Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Reacting to Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's statement that he would call for surgical strikes on the old city of Hyderabad, Telangana Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao, on Wednesday said that BJP is trying to gain Hindu votes by making such provocative statements. V. Hanumantha Rao, one of the senior leaders of INC in Telangana told ANI, "The Telangana BJP state president, Bandi Sanjay is crossing the line now. He had said that he would call for a surgical strike on the old city of Hyderabad. I would like to ask him whether the Old city of Hyderabad is in Pakistan. This is not a war zone. There are not war tanks and guns in this old city. All these statements are just to gain the votes of Hindus in the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. Bandi Sanjay is trying to divide India with his statements."

Hanumantha Rao further said, "Just because, Asaduddin Owaisi, the President of AIMIM party, has divided the secular votes in Maharashtra and Bihar, the BJP is now trying take advantage out of it. Now, Asaduddin Owaisi is also trying to do the same in West Bengal. India would stand strong only when secular votes do not get divided. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), instead of speaking about development issues, are trying to divide India." "Both AIMIM and BJP are trying to divide India on the basis of religion. I request, Asaduddin Owaisi not to divide secular votes. The leaders must think before speaking. The statement like that of Bandi Sanjay is only going to divide India," he added. (ANI)

