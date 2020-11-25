New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm. . DEL49 PB-FARMERS-MARCH Punjab farmers start assembling near Haryana borders Chandigarh: Punjab farmers have started assembling near Haryana borders with tractor-trailers for their proposed march to Delhi against the Centre’s agriculture-related laws. DEL99 HR-FARMERS-LD BORDERS Haryana seals borders with Punjab, deploys cops to foil farmers’ 'Delhi Chalo' march Chandigarh: A day ahead of farmers' slated protest march to Delhi against the Centre's farm laws, Haryana on Wednesday heavily barricaded its borders with Punjab and suspended its bus service to the neighbouring state in a bid to foil the march. .

DEL103 PB-VIRUS-LD CURFEW Night curfew to be reimposed in Punjab from December 1, says Punjab CM Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Wednesday decided to reimpose night curfew form December 1 in all cities and towns of the state, besides doubling the fine for not wearing masks. . DES35 PB-AMARINDER-SIDHU Amarinder meets Sidhu over lunch, sets off speculation on MLA's reinduction into Punjab Cabinet Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh met Navjot Singh Sidhu over lunch on Wednesday, triggering speculation that he may be re-inducted into the state cabinet. .

DEL102 PM-UP-LD EDUCATION New Education Policy meant to develop self-confidence: PM Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the youth to develop the qualities of self-confidence and introspection, saying this was the goal of the New Education Police announced earlier this year by his government. . DES52 UP-ESMA UP govt extends ban on strikes in state depts for another six month Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday extended the Essential Services Maintenance Act in the state, banning strikes in all departments and corporations under it for a period of another six months. DES51 UP-AKHILESH UP govt's focus only on 'jihad', 'Ram Naam Satya': Akhilesh Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government, alleging that people are facing hardships due to poor law and order and dwindling economy but its focus has been only on “jihad” and “Ram Naam Satya”. .

DES43 UP-ORDINANCE-MUSLIMS-LD REAX Muslims react with caution to UP govt's ordinance against conversion for marriage Lucknow: With the Uttar Pradesh government clearing a draft ordinance to deal with religious conversions solely for marriage, Muslim leaders on Wednesday reacted with caution, saying it should be ensured that it does not infringe upon the constitutional right to freedom of religion. . DES23 UP-ARMY-RECRUITMENT Army recruitment racket: Kingpin questioned over links with ISI Shahjananpur (UP): The alleged kingpin of a gang involved in facilitating recruitment in the Army on the basis fake documents was remanded in police custody and questioned to find out if he had any links with the Pakistan’s ISI, an official said. .

DES4 RJ-PAK-WOMAN Hindu woman from Pak reunited with Indian family after being stranded in neighbouring country for 10 months Jodhpur: A Hindu refugee from Pakistan was reunited with her family in India on Tuesday after being stranded in the neighbouring country for 10 months. . DES17 UKD-SHIVALIK Shivalik elephant reserve to be denotified, move to help in expansion of Dehradun airport Dehradun: The Uttarakhand State Wildlife Board has decided to denotify the Shivalik Elephant Reserve, paving the way for expansion of the Jolly Grant airport here. DES47 RJ-VIRUS-CASES 3,285 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, 18 more die Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded 18 more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 2,218, while 3,285 fresh cases brought the infection tally to 2,53,767, according to a health department bulletin. .

DES39 UP-VIRUS-CASES Uttar Pradesh records 29 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,318 new cases Lucknow: With 2,318 fresh COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, the infection tally in the state rose to 5,33,355 on Wednesday, while 29 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 7,644, a health department bulletin said. . DES56 HR-VIRUS-CASES Haryana reports 42 COVID-19 deaths, 2,197 new cases Chandigarh: Haryana on Wednesday recorded 42 more coronavirus-related deaths, its highest single-day fatality count so far, pushing the toll to 2,291 while 2,197 fresh cases took the state's infection tally to 2,24,489, according to a bulletin..