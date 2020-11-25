Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP proposes 10-yr jail term for forcing interfaith marriages

The announcement by state Home Minister Narottam Mishra came a day after Uttar Pradesh government approved a draft ordinance to curb forcible or 'dishonest' religious conversions including those for the sake of marriage, which could land violators in jail for up to 10 years. In recent weeks, BJP-run states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh have revealed plans to enact laws to counter alleged attempts to convert Hindu women to Islam in the guise of marriage, which party leaders often refer to as love jihad.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 25-11-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 21:00 IST
MP proposes 10-yr jail term for forcing interfaith marriages

The BJP-led government in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday said it is proposing a jail term of 10 years for anyone found guilty of using marriage to force someone to change religion. The announcement by state Home Minister Narottam Mishra came a day after Uttar Pradesh government approved a draft ordinance to curb forcible or 'dishonest' religious conversions including those for the sake of marriage, which could land violators in jail for up to 10 years.

In recent weeks, BJP-run states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh have revealed plans to enact laws to counter alleged attempts to convert Hindu women to Islam in the guise of marriage, which party leaders often refer to as love jihad. Mishra told reporters that the state government has proposed a 10-year jail term for luring, threatening and forcing someone into marriage for religious conversion, in the proposed Dharm Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020.

The bill draft will be presented before the cabinet in the second week of December and subsequently tabled in the state Assembly during its session from December 28, he added. He said the bill will provide a five-year jail term for gurus, priests, maulvis and kazis who will conduct such marriages, and registration of organisations conducting such marriages will be cancelled.

On November 17, Mishra had said the BJP government in the state was planning to bring the bill in view of the rising incidents of 'love jihad' and had said it proposes a rigorous imprisonment for five years for luring a person through fraud and forcing marriage by religious conversion. "The draft of this bill has a provision of 10-year jail sentence for luring, intimidating someone into marriage for religious conversion. A provision of five-year jail term is there in the draft bill for the priests or religious gurus, who solemnise such marriages without seeking the district magistrate's nod," Mishra said on Wednesday.

Mishra held a meeting with officials on Wednesday to discuss the draft of the bill. "Under this proposed law, the parties concerned will have to submit an application to the district magistrate before the conversion for marriage," the minister said.

"It will be mandatory for the person converting to another religion for marriage, and the religious persons involved to obtain permission of the district magistrate concerned a month in advance," he said. "Any offence under this new proposed law would be cognizable and non-bailable. Those who help in solemnising marriages would also be treated as the main accused," he said.

Those accused of marriage by conversion will themselves have to prove that this work has been done without any pressure, threat or allurement, he said..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19-infected lawyer attends Supreme Court hearing in Pakistan despite rising cases

A lawyer suffering from COVID-19 recently appeared before the Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed in the courtroom of the Supreme Court as his earlier request for adjournment of the important case was not entertained. During the hearing,...

Alert over growing use of cluster munitions, despite stockpile reductions

Over the last decade, the hair-trigger devices have caused more than 4,300 recorded casualties in 20 countries, according to the Cluster Munition Monitor 2020, although it said that the true number is likely much higher.Hot off the press ...

Driver crashes into gate outside Angela Merkel's office, detained

A driver in a station wagon with white hand-printed letters crashed into a gate outside German Chancellor Angela Merkels office on Wednesday morning, but could not get past the barrier and was later detained. The police said a 54-year-old m...

Andhra Pradesh reports 6 deaths, 831 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh has reported six deaths and 831 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to a media bulletin released by the Andhra Pradesh State COVID-19 nodal officer, on Wednesday. According to the bulletin, In the last 24 ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020