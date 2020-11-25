Left Menu
Thakur demands lawsuit against Farooq Abdullah for 'encroachment' of public property

Seeking votes for BJP candidates contesting in the District Development Council (DDC) elections, Thakur, along with other party leaders, campaigned in the border belt of Akhnoor, which goes to polls on November 28. "Lawsuit should be filed on Farooq Abdullah for cheating, forgery and encroachment of public property," Thakur said while questioning the Gupkar alliance's "unlawful activities".

25-11-2020
Union minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday questioned the Gupkar alliance's "unlawful activities" of "grabbing government lands" for setting up residences and their offices in Jammu and Kashmir, and demanded a lawsuit against former chief minister Farooq Abdullah for "encroachment" of public property. Seeking votes for BJP candidates contesting in the District Development Council (DDC) elections, Thakur, along with other party leaders, campaigned in the border belt of Akhnoor, which goes to polls on November 28.

"Lawsuit should be filed on Farooq Abdullah for cheating, forgery and encroachment of public property," Thakur said while questioning the Gupkar alliance's "unlawful activities". "Nobody is above law and expressed confidence that soon all the other corruption cases and forgeries will be in the public domain," he said.

Thakur held the National Conference, Congress and the PDP responsible for the "mess" in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and said "they must be held as the culprit for looting the valuable resources and vast areas of public land in J-K". "Beneficiaries of the Roshni scam were former ministers of the Gupkar gang and the Congress and their relatives, senior bureaucrats, businessmen and political leaders who were financing these parties," he alleged.

He said with the abrogation of Article 370, the Modi government has opened way for an uninterrupted growth in education, healthcare, tourism, business and other sectors while also ensuring that equal opportunity is served to every person living in the UT. Thakur held election rallies in favour of Suraj Singh in Khour, Bhushan Bral in Bhalwal Brahmana and Sharda Devi in Sungal, Akhnoor.

Meanwhile, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh lambasted former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti for allegedly seeking help from foreign countries in restoring Article 370 in J-K. Addressing a public meeting close to the LoC in Ramgarh in Samba district, Chugh claimed, "While Abdullah was asking for a helping hand from Pakistan, people on the border areas were living in perpetual fear and distrust due to periodic shelling of missiles and bombs by the Pakistan army".

"The Abdullah family has all along lived a self-centred life to build their fortunes while putting the entire population of J-K in peril," he alleged. The BJP leader claimed that the Abdullah family has no concern with the common man and his problems.

"All laws and administrative orders were made not for the common man but for their family interests," he added. Both the families sent their sons and daughters abroad for studies but left the children of the common man uncared for, without schools and without food, he alleged.

"Had the two families used the central government funds judiciously, the entire J-K population would have been living in a paradise today," Chugh added..

