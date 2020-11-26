Left Menu
Dilip Ghosh's convoy attacked in West Bengal

Ghosh was on his way to Baharampur to attend a party meeting when stones were pelted at his convoy by "miscreants of the TMC", district BJP leaders claimed. Although the state BJP chief was unhurt, windshields of cars in his convoy were damaged, the sources said. The saffron party later filed a police complaint.

PTI | Kandi | Updated: 26-11-2020 01:33 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 01:33 IST
West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh's convoy was attacked in Kandi area of Murshidabad district on Wednesday evening, party sources said. Ghosh was on his way to Baharampur to attend a party meeting when stones were pelted at his convoy by "miscreants of the TMC", district BJP leaders claimed.

Although the state BJP chief was unhurt, windshields of cars in his convoy were damaged, the sources said. The saffron party later filed a police complaint. The ruling Trinamool Congress has denied the allegations.

