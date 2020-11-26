Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden considering former Obama national security adviser Donilon for CIA -source

He has already picked other Obama administration veterans for major national security posts, including Antony Blinken, a former deputy secretary of state, for secretary of state, and Avril Haines, a deputy at the CIA under Obama, to be director of national intelligence.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-11-2020 06:04 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 06:04 IST
Biden considering former Obama national security adviser Donilon for CIA -source

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden is considering naming Tom Donilon, a veteran diplomat and national security adviser to former President Barack Obama, as director of the CIA, a person familiar with the situation said on Wednesday. The CIA position could be one of the most challenging in Biden's administration after four years of Republican President Donald Trump accusing the agency of being part of a "Deep State" conspiracy seeking to undermine his presidency.

Donilon's consideration was first reported by Politico. Biden, who takes office on Jan. 20, is also said to be considering Michael Morell, who was the CIA's deputy director and acting director of the agency twice under Obama.

Biden, an integral part of Obama's national security team during his eight years as vice president, would have worked closely with both men. He has already picked other Obama administration veterans for major national security posts, including Antony Blinken, a former deputy secretary of state, for secretary of state, and Avril Haines, a deputy at the CIA under Obama, to be director of national intelligence.

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Beijing's Xinfadi market suspends sales, storage of aquatic and frozen products

Beijings Xinfadi market, which was linked to a coronavirus outbreak in June, has suspended sales and storage of cold-chain and aquatic products, state-backed Beijing News reported.Several infections in recent months in Qingdao and Tianjin c...

Scores in court as Cambodia opposition awaits trial for treason

A Cambodian court was due on Thursday to start the treason trial of more than 100 members and backers of the political opposition, in a case condemned by activists as a move by long-serving premier Hun Sen to crush his rivals.A total of 121...

Trump administration denies planned mine near Alaska fishery

The Trump administration has effectively killed a contentious proposed mine in Alaska, a gold and copper prospect once envisioned to be nearly as deep as the Grand Canyon and could produce enough waste to fill an NFL stadium nearly 3,900 ti...

Iran says British-Australian academic freed for 3 Iranians

Iran has freed a British-Australian academic who had been detained in the country for over two years in exchange for three Iranians held abroad, state TV announced. The television report on Wednesday was scant on detail, saying only that th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020