LG reviews DDC, Panchayat bypolls preparedness in J-K via video conferencing

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Wednesday reviewed the election preparedness with divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners (DCs), and superintendents of Police (SPs) through video-conferencing, here at Civil Secretariat. J-K District Development Council (DDC) and Panchayat by-elections are scheduled to be conducted from November 28 in eight phases. The LG directed officers to take all the requisite measures to ensure free and fair elections.

"Take all the preemptive measures for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the elections. Ensure all the facilities for people in far-flung areas so that everyone can exercise their right to vote irrespective of caste, creed, religion or gender," Manoj Sinha said. Sinha further directed the DCs, SSPs to ensure enough essentials for people in remote areas and to facilitate their involvement in the upcoming polls.

"The DCs and SPs must ensure free movement of candidates all political parties besides availability of necessary provision to the security forces & polling staff for ensuing election," he said. (ANI)

