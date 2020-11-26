Left Menu
Development News Edition

KCR instructs Telangana police to take stern action against 'anarchic forces'

After holding a high-level review meeting on the law and order situation, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao instructed the police officials to take stern action against certain "anarchic forces", which were trying to create clashes and incite communal tensions in the state.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 26-11-2020 09:43 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 09:43 IST
KCR instructs Telangana police to take stern action against 'anarchic forces'
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

After holding a high-level review meeting on the law and order situation, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao instructed the police officials to take stern action against certain "anarchic forces", which were trying to create clashes and incite communal tensions in the state. "Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has instructed the police officials to take stern action against certain anarchic forces, which are, out of deep despair and disappointment, trying to create clashes and incite communal tensions in Telangana," said Telangana Chief Minister's Office said on Wednesday.

This move by the state government comes ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls on December 1. According to an official release issued on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that the government has definite information about these anarchic elements.

Rao said that the maintenance of law and order situation Telangana is top on the state government's agenda and any attempts by the persons, elements to disturb the peace and harmony should be dealt with firmly and the "anti-social elements should be crushed with an iron hand". He declared that the police were given a free hand to deal with the anti-social elements in the state.

"During the GHMC polls, certain leaders are trying to get political mileage through several conspiracies. At first, they have used social media to spread fake news. They tried to divert people with morphed photos. Later they have indulged in provocation through their utterances," Rao said. "The aim and objective of the government is to maintain law and order situation come what may. Do not allow anti-social elements plans under any circumstances. We have fought relentlessly to get Telangana state. We have worked with commitment, dedication, honesty and sincerity and brought the State to a certain level," he added.

He further urged the people to be alert and cautious against those trying to spread communal hatred and clashes and appealed to the political parties to wage a democratic fight in the polls in a transparent manner. (ANI)

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CBN provides funds for NPF, youth development program

The Nigerian Police Force NPF will get over N100 billion to acquire equipment and gadgets as committed by the Coalition Alliance Against COVID-19 CACOVID over next two years, according to a report by The Guardian.Instituted by the Central B...

Home relocation services see more takers in WFH world

- Agarwal Packers and Movers, DRS Group from Hyderabad is leading the way - The company launches new campaign Bade Bhaiya Matlab Agarwal Packers and Movers, the original founder of the company, DRS Group HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 25, 2020 PR...

COVID-19 tests being done on people arriving from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat at Pune Railway Station

Following the state governments guidelines to screen every passenger coming from Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan and Goa for COVID-19 symptoms, the Pune district administration has deputed a team of doctors and health officials at Railway Station...

Eightfold AI Raises $125M Series D Funding Round to Provide the Right Career for Everyone in the World

Now valued at 1 Billion, Eightfold AI is Poised to Fundamentally Transform How Enterprises Manage Talent and How Individuals Build Their Careers NOIDA, Uttar Pradesh, Nov. 26, 2020 PRNewswire -- Eightfold AI today announced that it has rai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020