Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ahmed Patel laid to rest; Rahul Gandhi attends funeral

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attended the funeral of the party's key strategist and troubleshooter, who died on Wednesday. Patel's mortal remains reached Piraman from Vadodara and he was laid to rest at a Muslim cemetery in the presence of hundreds of locals and Congress leaders.

PTI | Bharuch | Updated: 26-11-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 12:17 IST
Ahmed Patel laid to rest; Rahul Gandhi attends funeral

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel was laid to rest at his native village Piraman in Gujarat's Bharuch district on Thursday. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attended the funeral of the party's key strategist and troubleshooter, who died on Wednesday.

Patel's mortal remains reached Piraman from Vadodara and he was laid to rest at a Muslim cemetery in the presence of hundreds of locals and Congress leaders. The mortal remains reached Vadodara airport Wednesday night and were kept at the Sardar Patel Hospital at Ankleshwar town of Bharuch district.

After landing at Surat airport on Thursday morning, Gandhi reached Piraman by road and consoled the grieving family of the former Congress MP. As per Patel's wishes, his mortal remains were buried next to his parent's grave, a local resident said.

Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda, AICC in-charge of Gujarat Rajeev Satav, leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and former chief ministers Kamal Nath and Shankersinh Vaghela were among those who attended the funeral. PTI COR PJT PD VT VT VT

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China shares end higher as financials lead rebound

Chinas main stock indexes ended higher on Thursday, rebounding from two days of losses as gains in financial and consumer shares offset drops in health care, tech and new energy vehicle firms. At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was...

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Pfizer Inc with partner BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc and AstraZeneca Plc have released trial data this month showing their experimental vaccines are effective in preventing the disease. If regulators approve any of the vaccines in coming weeks,...

Kerala govt declares two-day mourning for Maradona

The Kerala government on Thursday announced a two-day mourning in the states sports sector as a mark of respect toArgentine soccer legend Diego Maradona, who died of a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. Announcing the decision, state...

Six Pakistan cricketers test positive for COVID, training put on hold; NZC alleges protocol breach

Six touring Pakistan cricketers have tested positive for COVID-19 here, New Zealand Cricket announced on Thursday, alleging a breach of the bio-secure protocol by the visitors who have been asked not train in quarantine and issued a final w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020