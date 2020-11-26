Left Menu
Odisha Assembly on Thursday was adjourned twice as opposition BJP and Congress MLAs demanded the resignation of Agriculture minister Arun Kumar Sahoo for allegedly shielding the main accused in the 5-year- old girl's kidnapping and murder case in Nayagarh district.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-11-2020 12:54 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 12:54 IST
Oppn demand Agriculture minister's resignation

Odisha Assembly on Thursday was adjourned twice as opposition BJP and Congress MLAs demanded the resignation of Agriculture minister Arun Kumar Sahoo for allegedly shielding the main accused in the 5-year- old girl's kidnapping and murder case in Nayagarh district. As soon as the House assembled for the day, BJP members rushed to the well demanding the resignation of the minister. The agitating MLAs displayed placards and showed the photo of the minister with Babuli Nayak, the main accused in the murder case.

They were also joined by the Congress MLAs who too demanded the minister's resignation. Opposition Chief Whip Mohan Charan Majhi said: "The state government had earlier also ordered the Crime Branch to probe several major cases. But the Crime Branch is yet to submit a single report. We all know that the Crime Branch probe is just an eyewash and the minister's statement has no meaning." "We will not allow the Assembly to function till the minister resigns," Majhi said.

Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati also demanded the resignation of the minister in order to make the Crime Branch inquiry impartial. Bahinipati also demanded a High Court-monitored SIT probe in the matter.

The opposition members alleged that the Crime Branch inquiry cannot be impartial unless the minister steps down. Unable to run the House, Speaker S N Patro adjourned the proceeding first for 10 minutes and later till 3 pm as the opposition refused to call off their agitation in the House.

They said that the victim girl Pari's parents have publicly alleged that the main accused in the kidnapping and murder case was not arrested due to protection from the minister. The girl's father Ashok Sahu and mother Soudamini, after making an unsuccessful bid for self-immolation near the Assembly two days ago, had alleged that the culprits in the case could not be booked as they were close to the minister, who also hailed from Nayagarh district.

Agriculture and Higher Education minister Arun Kumar Sahoo has refused to comment on the matter. Leader of Opposition P K Naik of BJP, said the inquiry by the Crime Branch cannot be impartial. "Who is Babuli Natyak and what is his relationship with the minister," Naik asked outside the House.

The BJP members, who remained silent after the statement of Minister of State for Home D S Mishra in the Assembly on Wednesday, however, intensified their demand a day after Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan held a meeting of the party legislatures. Apart from all the party MLAs, BJP state president Samir Mohanty and other leaders attended Pradhan's meeting held at party office on Wednesday, sources said. The MOS, Home in his statement on Wednesday had informed the House that Pari was kidnapped and killed on July 14 and her skeletal remains were found from the backyard of her house on July 23. The Nayagarh police have questioned 34 suspects and conducted polygraph tests of four suspected persons. However, no one was arrested so far.

Mishra also announced that the case will be investigated by the Crime Branch of police. Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan termed the Home Minister's statement as "unfortunate." "Pari murder case has hurt the people of Odisha. What is police doing for four months and why not able to nab the culprits involved in the kidnapping and murder of a 5-year-old girl child? The matter has raised questions on the safety of all the girl children in the state. If this situation continues in the state, it may create a law and order situation in the state," Pradhan said.

BJP and Congress workers and supporters are staging demonstrations both in Nayagarh and in the state capital demanding the resignation of the minister..

