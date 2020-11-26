Left Menu
3 PDP leaders resigned, term party as 'second fiddle' to NC

Ahead of first-ever elections to the District Development Councils (DDCs), three People's Democratic Party (PDP) leaders - Dhaman Bhasin, Fallail Singh and Pritam Kotwal resigned terming the party as "second fiddle" to National Conference.

26-11-2020
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of first-ever elections to the District Development Councils (DDCs), three People's Democratic Party (PDP) leaders - Dhaman Bhasin, Fallail Singh and Pritam Kotwal resigned terming the party as "second fiddle" to National Conference. "We joined PDP from the very first day of its formation- with an aim to provide a secular alternative to corrupt and dynast NC as late Mufti Mohammed Sayeed had vision to frustate evil designs of communal and parochial elements but the party leadership has, unfortunately, abandoned Mufti Sahib agenda to become B team of NC," read the letter signed by three leaders.

They also accused the party leadership of giving some highly "provocative and controversial" statements against the basic principles of the founder of the party- Mufti Mohammed Sayeed. "Apart from becoming B team of NC, party leadership has recently given some highly provocative and controversial statements against the basic principles of the founder of the party. Keeping in view of prevailing situation, being disciples of late Mufti Mohammed Sayeed it is difficult for us to work in the party which has become second fiddle to the NC," the letter said.

Earlier this month, PDP's founder member Muzaffar Hussain Beigh has quit the party. The DDC elections will be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir in eight phases between November 28 and December 19, and the counting of votes will take place on December 22.

Parties including the National Conference, People's Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples Conference and CPI (M), formed the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration and are fighting the maiden DDC elections together. Mehbooba Mufti had earlier slammed the Central government over the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which conferred special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and said she will only raise the tricolour when the "flag of Jammu and Kashmir" is brought back.

"Our relationship with the flag of this country is not independent of this flag (Jammu and Kashmir's flag). When this flag comes in our hand, we will raise that flag too," Mufti had said. (ANI)

