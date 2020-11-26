Congress Working Committee to meet on Friday to pay homage to Ahmed Patel
The Congress Working Committee will meet on Friday to pay homage to senior party leader Ahmed Patel who died due to multi-organ failure following COVID-19 complications.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 21:59 IST
The Congress Working Committee will meet on Friday to pay homage to senior party leader Ahmed Patel who died due to multi-organ failure following COVID-19 complications. Patel died on Wednesday at a Gurgaon hospital. His funeral was held at his native village in Gujarat on Thursday, which was attended by a large number of people and leaders including former party chief Rahul Gandhi.
The CWC, which is the highest decision making body of the Congress, is chaired by party chief Sonia Gandhi and would meet virtually. It is likely to pass a resolution as last respects to Patel for his contribution to the Congress party. Patel was the party's treasurer and a member of the CWC. He was also Sonia Gandhi's political secretary for a long time.
