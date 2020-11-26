Rajasthan govt should bring law against 'love jihad': State BJP

Rajasthan govt should bring law against 'love jihad': State BJPPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-11-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 22:06 IST
The Congress government in Rajasthan should enact a law against 'love jihad', BJP state chief spokesperson Ramlal Sharma demanded on Thursday
"After the Congress came to power in Rajasthan, many incidents of 'love jihad' have come to the fore. They are happening but are not cognisable under law," he claimed
The Uttar Pradesh government has enacted a law in this regard and the state governments of Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Haryana are also going to enact a law, Sharma told reporters.
