Rajasthan govt should bring law against 'love jihad': State BJP

The Congress government in Rajasthan should enact a law against 'love jihad', BJP state chief spokesperson Ramlal Sharma demanded on Thursday

"After the Congress came to power in Rajasthan, many incidents of 'love jihad' have come to the fore. They are happening but are not cognisable under law," he claimed

The Uttar Pradesh government has enacted a law in this regard and the state governments of Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Haryana are also going to enact a law, Sharma told reporters.