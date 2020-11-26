JK BJP youth wing demands demolition of Farooq Abdullah's Jammu residence

The youth wing of the BJP on Thursday demanded the demolition of National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah's house here, alleging that it has been built over encroached government land. Former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah have been named by the Jammu and Kashmir administration in a list of people who had allegedly encroached on forest land. The administration claimed that the house in Jammu, belonging to Farooq Abdullah and his son, was built on encroached land, a charge denied by the National Conference. The members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) said they were "undeterred by NC activists who are preventing them from holding anti-Farooq protests".

"Both Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah are proclaimed offenders and have always tried to weaken the sovereignty and integrity of the great nation India, besides they looted J&K for their benefits," J-K BJYM president Arundev Singh Jamwal told reporters here. "We demand his house be demolished and the land returned to the government. Their offices be sealed and demolished and all the encroached land be immediately taken back," he said.