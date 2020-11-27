Left Menu
Development News Edition

Personal liberty is treated as favour by govt, says Omar Abdullah after Mehbooba Mufti's alleged detention

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Friday said personal liberty is treated as a favour by the government, giving and withdrawing it at will, with no interference from the judiciary. Personal liberty is treated as a favour by the govt, to give & withdraw at will, with no interference from the judiciary," Omar Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-11-2020 11:54 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 11:54 IST
Personal liberty is treated as favour by govt, says Omar Abdullah after Mehbooba Mufti's alleged detention

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Friday said personal liberty is treated as a favour by the government, giving and withdrawing it at will, with no interference from the judiciary. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was reacting to the alleged house arrest of Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti.

“Parking a truck in front of our gates is now standard operating procedure for this admin. They did the same to my father recently to stop him from praying. Personal liberty is treated as a favour by the govt, to give & withdraw at will, with no interference from the judiciary," Omar Abdullah wrote on Twitter. His father and NC president Farooq Abdullah was on October 30 prevented from leaving his residence to offer prayers at Hazratbal shrine on the occasion of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kangana bungalow demolition smacks of malice, says High Court

The Bombay High Court on Friday said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporations BMC action of demolishing part of Kangana Ranauts bungalow here smacks of malafide and was done to cause substantial loss to the actor, and quashed the demolition ...

New Zealand wins toss, bowls in 1st T20 against West Indies

New Zealand won the toss and fielded Friday in the series-opening Twenty20 international against the West Indies. With no community cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand, fans filled the Eden Park stadium as international cricket resumed in New ...

Writing for kids needs simplification of concepts, language: Devdutt Pattanaik

Writing for children needs simplification of concepts and language, says illustrator-mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik, who finds the process involved in such works both challenging as well as exciting. Pattanaik recently come out with Vahanna ...

NSE declares Anugrah Stock and Broking as defaulter, expels membership

The National Stock Exchange has declared Anugrah Stock and Broking a defaulter and expelled the brokerage houses membership. The move comes a few days after the National Stock Exchange of India NSE scrapped the membership of Karvy Stock Bro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020