Left Menu
Development News Edition

After BJP's rally, TMC workers 'sanitise' field with cow dung in WB's Birbhum

A day after BJP's rally, Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers "sanitised" a field with cow dung in Siuri of Birbhum on Thursday.

ANI | Birbhum (West Bengal) | Updated: 27-11-2020 12:36 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 12:36 IST
After BJP's rally, TMC workers 'sanitise' field with cow dung in WB's Birbhum
Visual from Bhirbhum. Image Credit: ANI

A day after BJP's rally, Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers "sanitised" a field with cow dung in Siuri of Birbhum on Thursday. TMC workers also seen putting cow dung over an effigy which has a picture of West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh.

"We did this to free the land of the virus, BJP, that destroys communal harmony," said a local TMC leader. Ghosh was also present at the BJP's rally held on Wednesday, ahead of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had accused the BJP of luring TMC workers with crores of rupees. Targeting Ghosh, Banerjee had said: "Sometimes he (Ghosh) says taking cow urine will protect you from the coronavirus. He might have drunk that, then how did he test positive for the coronavirus? Ask him?"

BJP leaders had accused TMC of killing its workers in the state. BJP and TMC are engaged in a bitter war of words ahead of Assembly polls. Earlier, Union Minister Babul Supriyo had claimed that BJP will win over 200 seats in West Bengal in the 2021 Assembly polls and lashed out at Banerjee over the alleged killings of BJP workers in the state.

The Member of Parliament from West Bengal's Asansol said that there is a complete law and order failure in the state. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Players can train in Australian Open quarantine, ATP Cup cancelled - report

Tennis Australia TA has been granted permission by the Victoria state government to allow players to train during their 14-day quarantine ahead of the Australian Open, local media reported on Friday. Organisers have been in lengthy discussi...

ANALYSIS-How attempts to unify Ethiopia may be deepening its divides, say analysts

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmeds political slogan is medemer - or coming together. But some analysts say reforms meant to unify Ethiopia have inflamed simmering ethnic and political divisions and risk unravelling Africas second most pop...

This holiday season, singer Thomson Andrews & Netflix strike the per-fect chord together

Mumbai Maharashtra India, November 27 ANIBusinessWire India Just as the holiday season nears, singer-songwriter Thomson Andrews picks up the tempo with three Netflix releases. The Mumbai based artist has lent his voice to Hollywood actor Ke...

PM should also implement 'one nation, one treatment': Priyanka on farmers' protest

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over attempts to stop farmers from marching to Delhi over farm laws, saying the prime minister who is worried about one nation, one election should a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020