TMC's Suvendu Adhikari resigns from Mamata Cabinet

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Minister in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Cabinet, Suvendu Adhikari on Friday resigned from his ministerial post. Tweeting Adhikari's resignation letter, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that the issue will be addressed from a "constitutional" perspective.

"Today at 1:05 pm a resignation letter of Mr. Suvendu Adhikari from office as minister addressed to Hon'ble Chief Minister has been forwarded to me. The issue will be addressed from constitutional perspective," the Governor tweeted. Earlier on various occasions like in Nandigram and Midnapore, Adhikari was seen holding public meetings without the party's symbol, flag, or banner. Even Adhikari's posters had also surfaced in some districts of the state. (ANI)