Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP trying to destabilise my govt: Gehlot

Asserting that the BJP leaders’ speculations on behalf of their central leadership reveal their anti-democratic moorings, the chief minister expressed faith in the people of Rajasthan, saying they would accept no "unethical" practices and reply to the BJP’s efforts to take political mileage. "Blinded by the greed for power, the state BJP leaders are doing negative politics by giving statements at the behest of their Central leaders about toppling the government and spreading fear about coronavirus,” said Gehlot in a statement.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-11-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 20:58 IST
BJP trying to destabilise my govt: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday accused the BJP of trying to destabilise his government by resorting to “negative politics” by speculating on its fall and stoking fears about coronavirus pandemic. Asserting that the BJP leaders’ speculations on behalf of their central leadership reveal their anti-democratic moorings, the chief minister expressed faith in the people of Rajasthan, saying they would accept no "unethical" practices and reply to the BJP’s efforts to take political mileage.

"Blinded by the greed for power, the state BJP leaders are doing negative politics by giving statements at the behest of their Central leaders about toppling the government and spreading fear about coronavirus,” said Gehlot in a statement. “The BJP should know that people of Rajasthan will not accept such unethical acts and will reply to BJP’'s measly efforts to take political mileage," he added.

Accusing the BJP leaders of indulging in “negative politics”, Gehlot said, “In this era of a global pandemic, when the Rajasthan government is working along with the opposition and all sections of the society, the BJP leaders’ statements are bringing down the level of politics in the state." In his statement, Gehlot said the BJP leaders have made “unrestrained” remarks in the past few days about the corona management of the Rajasthan government and the future of the government. “Their negative politics has created resentment in the public against the opposition,” he said.

“Many senior leaders of Rajasthan’s BJP have given statements that the state government will fall in coming days,” he said, naming Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal among others as having made such statements. "It is clear from these statements that the BJP is trying to destabilise the Rajasthan government on the basis of money and muscle power," he said The BJP made similar efforts in the past, but due to the solidarity and commitment of the Congress MLAs, they had to face defeat, Gehlot added.

The BJP, which formed the government through horse-trading in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, is still frustrated by its defeat in Rajasthan, the statement said..

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Irdai gives in-principle approval for Bharti AXA-ICICI Lombard deal

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India Irdai on Friday gave in-principle approval for the merger of Bharti AXA General with ICICI Lombard. ICICI Lombard is progressing applications for receipt of requisite approvals from ot...

Rajasthan to meet 30,000 MW solar energy target by 2024-25: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the state will meet the target of 30,000 MW solar energy and 7,500 MW wind and hybrid power generation by 2024-25. This will be possible due to strategies to provide special facilities to...

Thousands come out for funeral of former Sudan PM al-Mahdi

Thousands of Sudanese came out Friday in the city of Omdurman for the funeral of the countrys last elected prime minister and prominent political party leader Sadiq al-Mahdi, who died of COVID-19. Al-Mahdis body arrived earlier in the day f...

British bike maker pedals on, with Brexit deal up in the air

The team at Brompton Bicycle Ltd. thought they were prepared for Brexit. Bosses at the British firm, which exports hand-made folding bikes to 47 countries, looked at the uncertainty swirling around the UKs decision to leave the European Uni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020